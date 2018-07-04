Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Takes seat in series finale
Kemp is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Though Kemp will hit the bench on the heels of his 0-for-4, three-strikeout performance Tuesday, he certainly left his mark on the three-game series with five hits, four runs and four RBI -- all of which tied or set season highs -- in the opener. His absence Wednesday clears a spot in the lineup for Enrique Hernandez, who will man center field and bat seventh.
