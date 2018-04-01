Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Takes seat Sunday
Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Over the Dodgers' first three games this season, Kemp has gone 2-for-10 (.200) and drawn a walk. He'll take a seat Sunday while Joc Pederson heads to left field. Kemp is still considered the team's primary left fielder and will likely return to the lineup soon, as the Dodgers begin a series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Starts Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Leader for starting left field job•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Set for more than a platoon role?•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Making strong bid for starting left field job•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Will compete for outfield at-bats•
-
Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Headed back to LA in five player deal•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...