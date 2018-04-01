Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Takes seat Sunday

Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

Over the Dodgers' first three games this season, Kemp has gone 2-for-10 (.200) and drawn a walk. He'll take a seat Sunday while Joc Pederson heads to left field. Kemp is still considered the team's primary left fielder and will likely return to the lineup soon, as the Dodgers begin a series against the Diamondbacks on Monday.