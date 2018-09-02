Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Three-run homer
Kemp went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Kemp took Archie Bradley deep in the eighth inning to record his 19th home run of the season and provided the Dodgers all the offense they needed to get the win. While Kemp has seen most of his at-bats against southpaws of late -- suggesting he may be on the short-side of a platoon -- he homered against the right-handed Bradley on Saturday. It was his first longball since August 17, and he hit just .214 with one home run, five RBI and six runs scored across 70 at-bats for the month.
