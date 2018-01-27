Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Will compete for outfield at-bats
General manager Farhan Zaidi said Kemp will compete for the left field job in spring training, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This is assuming the Dodgers are unable to offload Kemp and the $43 million he's owed over the next two years prior to the start of the season. The 33-year-old, who hit .276/.318/.463 with 19 homers in 2017, will compete with Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles and Alex Verdugo for outfield playing time in 2018.
