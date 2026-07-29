Dodgers' Max Muncy: Clubs homer, logs steal

Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Muncy had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and five strikeouts over his previous two games. He bounced back in this contest, swatting a fifth-inning homer before adding a steal as the Dodgers rallied in the ninth. The third baseman has 21 homers on the season, including four over nine contests since the All-Star break. He's batting .256 with an .858 OPS, 49 RBI, 59 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and two steals over 98 games.