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Dodgers' Max Muncy: Clubs homer, logs steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Muncy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Muncy had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and five strikeouts over his previous two games. He bounced back in this contest, swatting a fifth-inning homer before adding a steal as the Dodgers rallied in the ninth. The third baseman has 21 homers on the season, including four over nine contests since the All-Star break. He's batting .256 with an .858 OPS, 49 RBI, 59 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and two steals over 98 games.

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