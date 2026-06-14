Dodgers' Max Muncy: Clubs two homers in victory

Muncy went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four total RBI and two walks in a 7-1 win against the White Sox on Saturday.

Chicago's pitching staff was unable to get Muncy out Saturday, as the slugger reached base in all five of his plate appearances and launched two long balls. Muncy came into the contest without a homer through 11 contests in June, though he batted a healthy .286 during that span. The 35-year-old is putting together a strong case for an All-Star bid; among NL third basemen, he ranks first with a .912 OPS, .375 OBP, 46 runs and 16 homers while adding 28 RBI through 65 games.