Muncy went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, four total runs and two total RBI in a 16-3 victory over Texas on Saturday.

Muncy scored the Dodgers' first run of the game on a David Peralta second-inning double and went on to cross the plate three more times, setting a career-high mark with four total runs. One of those came on a third-inning solo shot that gave Muncy two homers over his past three games. During that span, the third baseman had gone 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits, six runs scored, five RBI and a pair of walks.