Muncy went 2-for-4 with a triple, one walk and one RBI on Thursday against the Rockies.

Muncy reached base three times in the season opener. He delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning and later led off the ninth frame with a triple as the Dodgers attempted to rally. Muncy batted fifth on Opening Day, but has regularly moved both up and down from that position in the order in past seasons.