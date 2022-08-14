Muncy went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 13-3 win over Kansas City.

Muncy was part of a big first inning for the Dodgers, knocking in one of the team's five runs with a single. He added a two-run homer in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the sixth. This was Muncy's first four-hit game of the campaign, lifting his season batting average to .189. That number remains uninspiring, but the veteran slugger has been coming on of late, slashing .424/.472/1.000 with five homers, four doubles and 12 RBI over nine games in August.