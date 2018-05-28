Dodgers' Max Muncy: Hits sixth homer of season
Muncy went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run to help the Dodgers to a 6-1 victory over the Padres on Sunday.
Muncy wasn't in the lineup to start the game against Padres lefty Matt Strahm, but he made his presence felt after entering as a pinch-hitter, launching a two-run blast off Tyler Webb. That makes six long balls in just 83 at-bats in 2018 for Muncy, and he's now boasting an impressive .241/.354/.518 slash line for the season.
