Muncy's left elbow is the same one in which he suffered a partially torn UCL at the tail end of the regular season. He wound up being ready for the start of this season despite fears he'd have to miss time, but his .150/.327/.263 slash line through 41 games casts doubt on the idea that he was ever fully healthy. His move to the injured list can be backdated to Thursday, leaving him eligible to return June 5, but the Dodgers may decide he needs more than a minimum-length absence in order to fully heal. Outfielder Kevin Pillar's contract was selected in a corresponding move, which may allow utility players Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor to feature more frequently in the infield until Muncy returns.