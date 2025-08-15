The Dodgers placed Muncy on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right oblique strain, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Muncy's injury will force him to miss more than the 10-day minimum, though the team still expects him to return before the end of the regular season. Alex Freeland will presumably move to third base until Muncy returns, opening second base for Miguel Rojas, and the Dodgers claimed Buddy Kennedy off waivers from Toronto on Friday to replenish their bench depth.