Muncy, who is being held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates while he manages a sore right ankle, is expected to be limited to playing first base if he rejoins the starting nine for Thursday's series finale, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy returned from a two-game absence due to the ankle injury in Tuesday's 5-3 win, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. He'll sit Wednesday as part of a pre-planned maintenance program, but the ankle injury still looks to be affecting Muncy in the field, even though he didn't aggravate the issue Tuesday. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts noted that Muncy won't be a candidate to go on the injured list, but the 30-year-old will work solely as a first baseman in the short term since the sore ankle is limiting his mobility too much for him to capably handle the keystone.