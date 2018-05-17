Muncy is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Muncy and Kyle Farmer have mostly shared the reps at the hot corner for the Dodgers since late April, with the timeshare favoring Muncy as the left-handed hitter of the two. However, after star third baseman Justin Turner (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Farmer was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, while Muncy is now in store for a regular role on the bench. Unless another injury hits the Los Angeles infield, Muncy projects to receive only a handful of at-bats per week.