Muncy is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Mariners on Friday.

The lefty-hitting Muncy is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game, even with the Mariners sending right-hander George Kirby to the mound. That has more to do with the Dodgers clinching the NL West after Thursday's win against the Diamondbacks, so Muncy will be joined on the bench by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman in Friday's series opener. Enrique Hernandez will start at third base and bat eighth.