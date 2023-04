Muncy (lower body) is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Muncy was hit in the lower body by a pitch during Saturday's victory over Arizona, and the infielder is unsurprisingly out of the lineup for the series finale against the D-Backs. Chris Taylor gets the start at third base in Muncy's place and he'll hit eighth against Zach Davies and the Diamondbacks' pitching staff.