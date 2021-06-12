Muncy (side) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rangers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Muncy exited Friday's game with tightness in his right side. The severity of the issue is still not entirely clear, so it remains to be seen if an IL stint could be in the infielder's future. Albert Pujols will star at first base and bat fourth Saturday.
