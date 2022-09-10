Muncy (knee) will remain on the bench Saturday against San Diego.
Muncy hasn't played since receiving a cortisone injection in his left knee Wednesday. He hasn't looked like he's playing through an injury, as he went 6-for-9 with three home runs in the two games prior to his absence, but he's apparently been dealing with the issue for a while. With the Dodgers safely atop the NL West, the team has no need to rush Muncy back, so it's possible he sits for a few more days. Justin Turner will be the third baseman Saturday, with Will Smith serving as the designated hitter.