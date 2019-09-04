Dodgers' Max Muncy: Taking ground balls Wednesday

Muncy (wrist) is scheduled to field ground balls Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Muncy could return next week, and his resumption of baseball activities bodes well for that potential timeline. Assuming all goes well Wednesday, the 29-year-old is expected to advance to hitting shortly thereafter.

