Muncy (illness) said Wednesday he will travel with the Dodgers to South Korea for the season-opening series against the Padres next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The 33-year-old apparently lost 10 pounds while battling a virus for most of the past week, but it appears he'll be back in time for the start of the regular season. Muncy has a week to get his strength back before Opening Day next Wednesday, when he should be locked in at third base for Los Angeles.