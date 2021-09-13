Scherzer (14-4) got the win during Sunday's 8-0 victory over San Diego, allowing one hit with nine strikeouts in eight innings.

Scherzer continued his torrid stretch Sunday and delivered his best start in a Dodgers' uniform, which is saying something considering just how dominant he's been. The 37-year-old took a perfect game into the eighth inning -- losing it on a one-out Eric Hosmer double -- and probably could've gone back out for the ninth (92 pitches) but manager Dave Roberts opted to play it safe with the game well in hand. Scherzer hasn't surrendered a run over his last 29 innings, spanning four starts, and has a 0.88 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 6:72 K:BB ratio in eight starts since being acquired from Washington, all Dodgers' win.