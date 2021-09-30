Scherzer allowed six runs (five earned) on 11 hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings Wednesday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

The Padres made Scherzer work, as it was the first time all season he's allowed double-digit hits and has thrown under five strikeouts in a game. He allowed his first run on a solo shot from Victor Caratini in the second and then Manny Machado added a two-run shot in the third. The Friars would score two more in the fourth and then took the lead in the sixth on a Wil Myers triple that finally knocked Scherzer out of the game at 97 pitches. The 36-year-old has put together back-to-back outings allowing five earned runs while also failing to reach six innings. His recent performances may have dampened his chances at winning the Cy Young this year, but he still boasts a 2.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 236:36 K:BB over 179.1 innings.