Dodgers' Michael Busch: Taken 31st overall by Dodgers

The Dodgers have selected Busch with the 31st overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Busch may not end up with any 70-grade tools, but he could wind up being a plus hitter with plus power who is a borderline plus defender at first base, although he was announced as a second baseman when he was selected, so a position change could be in the works. He has been a very productive hitter in all three seasons at North Carolina, and hit .322/.450/.567 with six home runs with a wood bat in 27 games in the Cape Cod League last summer. His numbers are down slightly during his junior season -- he is hitting .273/.369/.531 with eight home runs and a 24:17 K:BB in 30 ACC games this spring. In addition to first base and second base, Busch has also played left field for the Tar Heels.