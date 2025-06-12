Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Homers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over San Diego.
Conforto got the Dodgers on the board in the fifth inning, smacking an opposite-field homer off Randy Vasquez to tie the game 1-1. After a rough start to the season, Conforto has picked things up a bit at the plate recently, logging a hit in five of his last six games. The outfielder is still slashing just .175/.314/.286 through 229 plate appearances this year with four homers, 12 RBI and 25 runs scored.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting against right-hander•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Three doubles in loss•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Falls to bottom of order•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Idle vs. southpaw•