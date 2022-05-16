Grove didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Making his big-league debut, Grove pitched well aside from the second inning when a Gavin Lux error extended the inning and led to four unearned runs crossing the plate. The 25-year-old tossed 43 of 70 pitches for strikes, including eight swinging strikes, though nearly one walk per inning is a bit concerning. It's unclear if Grove did enough to stick with the team for another start.