Dodgers' Michael Grove: Big up arrow

Grove will begin the season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Not many minor-league assignments are actionable, but this one is. Grove was recovering from Tommy John surgery when the Dodgers selected him with the 68th overall pick in last year's draft, but prior to the injury, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty showcased a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider. He obviously looked good in camp this spring, otherwise the Dodgers would have either held him back in extended spring training or assigned him to the Midwest League. Very few pitching prospects make their pro debuts at High-A, and if Grove looks up to the challenge early on, he will be worth an add in most dynasty leagues.

