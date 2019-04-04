Dodgers' Michael Grove: Big up arrow
Grove will begin the season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Not many minor-league assignments are actionable, but this one is. Grove was recovering from Tommy John surgery when the Dodgers selected him with the 68th overall pick in last year's draft, but prior to the injury, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty showcased a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider. He obviously looked good in camp this spring, otherwise the Dodgers would have either held him back in extended spring training or assigned him to the Midwest League. Very few pitching prospects make their pro debuts at High-A, and if Grove looks up to the challenge early on, he will be worth an add in most dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...