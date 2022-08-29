The Dodgers recalled Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he'll start will start in the Dodgers' series finale versus the Marlins, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Grove will return to the big leagues and replace Tony Gonsolin (forearm) in the Dodgers rotation after Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. The 25-year-old has appeared in two games (one start) with Los Angeles this season, surrendering three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings. It's unclear how long he'll remain on the major-league roster, but he'll get at least one turn through the rotation.