Grove did not factor in the decision against Miami on Monday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Grove started in place of Tony Gonsolin, who went on the injured list Monday with a strained right forearm. Grove did well to keep the Dodgers in the game, and he fell one out shy of completing five innings. The rookie hurler threw 42 of 66 pitches for strikes and notched a career-high four strikeouts. In three outings with the Dodgers this season, Grove has posted a 4.82 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB over 9.1 innings