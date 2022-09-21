Grove didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander was hit hard as five of the nine hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Daulton Varsho in the third inning and Christian Walker in the fifth, but the Dodgers got him off the hook for his first big-league loss with a five-run rally in the eighth. Since becoming Los Angeles' de facto sixth starter at the end of August and spotting in and out of the rotation, he's posted a 4.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings over three starts.