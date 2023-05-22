Grove tossed 4.1 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Grove gave up a pair of solo homers in the outing but otherwise pitched very well. This was his first appearance in a game since he tossed three innings for the big-league Dodgers against the Cubs on April 20. It's not yet certain if the organization plans to have Grove make multiple rehab appearances or if he'll be called up to the majors for his next start. The right-hander tossed 64 pitches Sunday, so he's not quite ready for a full workload, but the Dodgers suddenly find themselves in need of starting pitching with Julio Urias (hamstring) and Dustin May (forearm) recently moved to the injured list. Rookies Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller are starting the first two games of the team's current series in Atlanta.