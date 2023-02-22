Grove (knee) is scheduled to start the Dodgers' Cactus League opener Friday versus the Brewers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grove closed the 2022 campaign on the 15-day injured list with a bruised knee, but the Dodgers never provided any indication that the injury was anything that would limit him heading into spring training. While his starting assignment for the first spring game supports that notion, Grove is still likely to find himself on the outside looking in for a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation if all of the team's other starting options are healthy. Though the 26-year-old Grove has little left to prove in the high minors, the fact that he has two minor-league options remaining works against him in securing an Opening Day role with the big club.