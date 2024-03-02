Grove entered with two outs in the third inning of Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, though he's still being built up as a starter, Eric Stephen of SB Nation reports.

It's not unusual for a starter to pitch in relief during spring training, but Grove's outing was noteworthy in that manager Dave Roberts told SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson that the intention was for Grove to get more experience coming into the game in the middle of an inning. Watson also reported that the Dodgers are still building Grove up as a starter, though his role for the beginning of the campaign has yet to be decided. Los Angeles beefed up its rotation with the additions of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and James Paxton in the offseason, so even with Walker Buehler (elbow) slated to begin the campaign on the injured list, there isn't a guaranteed spot in the Opening Day rotation for Grove. The right-hander made three late-September relief appearances last year and pitched five scoreless innings with a 6:1 K:BB while yielding just one hit in that span.