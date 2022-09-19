Grove will start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Grove will get at least one more turn through the rotation after also facing Arizona in his last spot start Sept. 14. He found success in his first showing against the Diamondbacks, surrendering two runs on two hits and one walk while fanning four over five innings of work.
