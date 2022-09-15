Grove did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four batters.

Grove yielded only two hits in his five frames, but each was a solo homer. They were the first two long balls he has served up in his brief big-league career, but this was arguably his best major-league outing, as he completed a career-high five innings and allowed a career-low three baserunners. Grove isn't expected to remain in the Dodgers' rotation for long, but he could get another start next week since the team has a doubleheader against Arizona on Tuesday.