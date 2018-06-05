Dodgers' Michael Grove: Grabbed by Dodgers in second round

The Dodgers have selected Grove with the 68th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The right-hander blew out his elbow last year and has not pitched in a competitive setting since, but he flashed an impressive strikeout punch with West Virginia before going down, fanning 117 batters in 92 innings from 2016-17. Before the injury, he threw in the mid-90s regularly with his fastball and mixed in a plus breaking pitch, locating both with good consistency. Most in dynasty leagues will want to simply monitor Grove from afar for the time being, until he proves his health at the professional level.