The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Los Angeles brought up Caleb Ferguson to join the bullpen as a replacement for Grove, whom the organization likely wants to continue making regular starts at Triple-A. Grove was summoned from the minors Saturday when the Dodgers were in need of a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen, but he made just one appearance during his latest stint in the big leagues. He was charged with three earned runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of relief in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.