Grove is an option to fill in for Tony Gonsolin (ankle) if Gonsolin needs to miss time, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

Roberts said that if Gonsolin requires an injured list stint -- which appears likely at this point -- it would probably be either Grove or Ryan Pepiot filling in. Grove put up a 4.60 ERA over seven appearances -- six starts -- for the Dodgers last season in his first taste of the big leagues. He's one of the team's better young arms and would be worth a late-round dart throw in fantasy league if he joins the rotation.