Grove (lat) is expected to return to the Dodgers in a relief role early next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Grove has primarily worked as a starter this season, but the 26-year-old right-hander is poised to operate in a multi-inning bullpen gig down the stretch following a month-long stay on the major-league injured list for a bout of right lat tightness. Ryan Pepiot will be the rotation replacement for Julio Urias, who is now on administrative leave following his Sunday arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.