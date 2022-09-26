Grove (1-0) earned the win during Sunday's 4-1 victory over St. Louis, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Grove was spotted an early two-run lead and limited St. Louis to one run on three baserunners in the second inning en route to his first career win. Manger Dave Roberts opted to pull the 25-year-old after only 69 pitches with the heart of the Cardinal's lineup due to bat a third time in the sixth and he's now gone exactly five innings in each of three September starts. Grove possesses a 4.07 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 24.1 innings across six appearances and five starts.