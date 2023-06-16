Grove was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday by the Dodgers, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

It clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for Emmet Sheehan, who was brought up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his MLB debut versus the Giants on Friday. Grove will likely be up again with Los Angeles in the near future, but there's just as much fantasy risk in his right arm as there is reward.