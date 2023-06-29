The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Grove gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks in a five-inning traditional start Wednesday at Coors Field. The 26-year-old swingman heads back to the minors with a 7.54 ERA in 37 total major-league innings for the year.
