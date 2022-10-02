Grove was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a bruised left knee, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Grove had X-rays come back negative after he was struck in the knee by a comebacker during his start against the Rockies on Saturday, and he'll now spend at least the next couple weeks on the injured list. The 25-year-old will be eligible to be activated Oct. 16, but he may not be on the Dodgers' postseason roster even when healthy.