Grove was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will start Wednesday at Arizona, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grove has a 4.82 ERA across 9.1 frames in the majors this season and will rejoin the Dodgers on Wednesday for another spot start. In 14 appearances for Oklahoma City this year he has a 4.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB across 59.2 innings.