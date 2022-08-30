The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Grove will head back to Oklahoma City after he made what proved to be a spot start for the Dodgers on Monday, when he was summoned on short notice to fill in for Tony Gonsolin (forearm). The rookie, who took a no-decision against the Marlins after allowing two earned runs and striking out four over 4.2 innings, is likely to be replaced in the rotation by Clayton Kershaw (back), who looks on track to come off the 15-day injured list as early as Thursday. The Dodgers could expand their rotation to six men to provide more rest to their other pitchers in September, but Ryan Pepiot appears to be a likelier bet than Grove to rejoin the big club if a sixth starter is needed.