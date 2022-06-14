The Dodgers optioned Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Los Angeles called up Grove from Triple-A on Saturday in case a long reliever was needed in the final two games of the team's series with the Giants, but the right-hander ultimately wasn't needed out of the bullpen. The Dodgers still intend to develop Grove as a starter, so he'll head back to Triple-A to make regular turns through Oklahoma City's rotation. Reyes Moronta was called up to replace Grove in the bullpen.