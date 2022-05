Grove will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Phillies, either as the starter or as the bulk reliever following an opener, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers have a spot start available with Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove has yet to pitch above Double-A, but he's impressed in five starts at that level so far this season, posting a 2.76 ERA and a 32.8 percent strikeout rate.