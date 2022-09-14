Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan to promote Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grove made a spot start for Los Angeles in late August and gave up two runs over 4.2 innings, and he'll rejoin the big club for another outing Wednesday. The right-hander has spent most of the year with Oklahoma City and has a 4.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 68:21 K:BB across 59.2 innings.