Grove allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Grove cruised through three innings, but he ran into trouble in the fourth. Ryan McMahon tagged him for a solo home run and Randal Grichuk added a three-run homer to put the Rockies ahead, though the Dodgers later wiped out the deficit to get Grove off the hook. This was the third time in his last four starts the right-hander has allowed multiple homers. He has a 4.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 29.1 innings across seven appearances (six starts) in the majors this year, though it's likely he works out of the bullpen if he makes the Dodgers' NLDS roster.