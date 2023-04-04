Grove did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over four innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

Grove is filling in for Ryan Pepiot, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain after initially claiming the Dodgers' final rotation spot. Grove is expected to see at least three starts before Pepiot is cleared, so his fantasy value is limited to the interim. Grove's is slated to pitch again Sunday in Arizona.