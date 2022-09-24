Grove is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Dodgers will keep Grove on hand as part of a six-man rotation after he made his first turn of the week in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Diamondbacks. He took a no-decision in that outing after allowing five runs (three earned) over five frames, bringing his ERA to 4.66 across his first 19.1 innings in the big leagues. With the Dodgers well on their way to finishing with the National League's top record, Grove could remain part of a six-man rotation over the final week and a half of the season as the team aims to give its other starting pitchers added rest in advance of the playoffs.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Getting another start•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Goes five innings in spot start•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for Wednesday's start•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Michael Grove: Returns to minors after spot start•